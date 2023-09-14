Mayor, council praise first responder actions during active shooter situation

OXFORD — The City Council quickly dispatched a few routine items during its regular session Tuesday night, but there was nothing routine about the item they spoke of the most.
That item was the active shooter situation which happened last week at the RaceTrac at Grace Street.
Justin Liam Chapman, 23, of Birmingham faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and third-degree burglary and remains in custody in the Calhoun County Jail on a $150,000 cash bond.
Police Chief Bill Partridge reported at the time Chapman had fired a total of 21 rounds during the incident.
Council member Mike Henderson recalled he was almost caught up in the situation as he was on his way to a civic meeting as the situation was unfolding.
Henderson was lauding the recent 9/11 remembrance ceremony held Monday and noted “we had a little terrorist event in our city the other day.”
“I got to see our first responders in action,” Henderson said. “It was impressive what I saw. It’s gratifying to know we have professional people as our first responder units. The guys up in New York [during 9/11] ran to it instead of running away. Our people ran to that situation [on Thursday]. It could have been worse.”
Council president Chris Spurlin echoed Henderson’s remarks and said he pulled up to the scene at the time the officers arrived.
“One great thing about our city is all of our first responders work well together,” Spurlin said. “It makes you proud of the way they serve our city.”
Mayor Alton Craft spoke of his unique view of what happened.
Craft said he was riding with Partridge to a luncheon appointment when the call came in for law enforcement to respond to the scene.
“We get there and Bill tells me to stay in the car,” Craft said. “I got to watch the rest of this thing play out.”
“I know we say it — and we’re biased — that we have the best first responders in the state of Alabama,” Craft said. “But I’ll tell you, the victim should be dead but they got him to the ambulance. They pulled people out of harm’s way. The shooter I think thought he was the Messiah, but he had a point of clarity with all those guns pointed at him and submitted to our police officers.”
Craft said had it not been for the fast response “he would have killed other people.”
“The fire department pulls up and blocks the roads to redirect traffic. The street department came out and put cones up,” Craft said. “They were all very professional and worked methodically to do their jobs. We do have the best.”
Craft’s remarks spurred an enthusiastic round of applause from the audience.
As for business matters, council approved a subdivision plat for Carterton Heights; an agreement with TTL, Inc. for design services to evaluate and confirm the depth of groundwater within the city’s landfill; an agreement with East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission for Fixed Route and ADA Paratransit services; and another agreement with the commission for a comprehensive mapping update program.
The next scheduled council meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 6:30 p.m.
