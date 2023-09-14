 Skip to main content
Mayor, council praise first responder actions during active shooter situation

OXFORD — The City Council quickly dispatched a few routine items during its regular session Tuesday night, but there was nothing routine about the item they spoke of the most.

That item was the active shooter situation which happened last week at the RaceTrac at Grace Street.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.