Man shot by Oxford police, expected to survive, after car chase ends in Eastaboga

Oxford police officers shot a man after he reportedly aimed an object at them Monday, the city’s police chief said; the man is expected to recover from his injuries.
In a news conference Monday hours after the incident, Chief Bill Partridge identified the man as Terrell Lawler Jr., 28, of Eastaboga. Partridge said Lawler did not comply with officers’ repeated orders to drop “what he had in his hand.” Partridge said officers fired after Lawler seemed to take aim with the object.
Partridge did not identify the object in his news conference, and did not take questions. He said the Talladega County district attorney and Sheriff’s Office would investigate the case.
Talladega County district attorney Steve Giddens said Monday afternoon shortly after the news conference that he had not been “totally briefed” on the incident and declined to say what the object was.
Partridge said Lawler was hit once by gunfire. Lawler was in stable condition after surgery at UAB Hospital in Birmingham on Monday afternoon, Partridge said, and is expected to recover from his injuries.
Video shared on Facebook by a woman who says she is Lawler’s sister appears to show the incident. In the video, officers yell “put it down” several times before firing repeatedly. Attempts to reach Lawler’s sister were not immediately successful Monday afternoon.
“We live in a very polarized and hypersensitive climate,” Partridge said in his brief remarks at the news conference. Officer-involved shootings could easily end if people complied with officers, he said.
“We put our officers in very dangerous situations and we expect them to be perfect, but we don’t live in a perfect world.”
Partridge said the incident began just after 2 p.m. Monday when officers attempted to stop a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban that had been reported stolen in Florida. Officers pursued the SUV to Richeytown Road, where it stopped at 2:16 p.m. in the 1200 block of the road, he said. Officers confronted Lawler there, he said.
Police shut down part of Richeytown Road after the incident while officers investigated at the scene.