An Oxford man died in a motorcycle wreck Monday evening on Leon Smith Parkway.
Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said 33-year-old Jonathan David Carr was riding his motorcycle on Leon Smith Parkway when he passed another vehicle and lost control of his bike, causing it to veer off the road.
When Carr tried to get back on the road, Brown said, his motorcycle went airborne for nearly 100 feet before it crashed near the intersection of McIntosh Road.
Brown said Carr was died of blunt-force trauma and was pronounced dead at around 6 p.m.