Main Street Oxford hosts a walk for ideas

OXFORD -- More than two dozen residents and business owners of the downtown Oxford area recently took a walk through the city’s streets and shared ideas and concerns about how some of the town’s underutilized space might best be used.
Main Street Alabama President Mary Helmer Wirth explained how the state organization, along with Opportunity Alabama and the Business Council of Alabama, came together and received an Economic Development Administration grant.
“That helps us provide what I would call accelerated services to a lot of our communities,” Wirth said. “This [informational walk] is one of those services.”
She introduced Joe Borgstrom of Place+Main Advisors to talk about the how grant is being applied for Oxford.
“We are here to do a real estate redevelopment plan for downtown Oxford,” Borgstrom explained. “We’ve done three so far in Alabama. This is the fourth and the best turn out we’ve had so far.”
According to the firm’s Linkedin posting, Place+Main specializes in economic development strategy and implementation; downtown revitalization strategy and implementation; real estate redevelopment planning and marketing; and communications strategies.
Borgstrom said part of developing a plan was to “look at the market data.”
“But my favorite part of what we do is this part — where you guys get to be the experts,” Borgstrom said. “We’re going to walk down a few blocks and look at these 13 properties and hear your ideas and get your input.”
He noted the area around East Choccolocco Street “is obviously a really important thoroughfare in this city because it is the gateway to downtown.”
After the walk concluded, the group shared many ideas, including the potential of using some of the downtown space for the city’s proposed Childrens’ Museum.
“I really appreciate everyone who came out to join us,” said Historic Main Street Oxford Director Hunter Gentry. “I want to be able to hear all the feedback possible.”