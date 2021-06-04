Main Street America accredits Oxford’s downtown program

Historic Main Street Oxford has been designated as an accredited Main Street program by Main Street America, the national organization announced Thursday.
According to a news release, Main Street programs must meet performance standards that are monitored each year to earn and maintain accreditation. Patrice Frey, president and CEO of Main Street America, cited local recovery efforts, the championing of small business and fostering vibrant downtown districts as part of a congratulations to the 889 programs accredited this year.
“After the city of Oxford joined Main Street Alabama in 2014 to create Historic Main Street Oxford, we have seen nothing but success, optimism, and community pride. The resources provided by Main Street Alabama and Main Street America have immensely been helpful in continuing the growth and momentum of our program,” Oxford Main Street director Hunter Gentry was quoted as saying in the release.
Attempts to reach Historic Main Street Oxford by phone were not successful Thursday afternoon.
Evaluation criteria includes the creation of public/private partnerships, documenting program progress and the active preservation of historic buildings, according to the news release.