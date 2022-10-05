 Skip to main content
Loretta Lynn’s songs live on through Crystal Gayle

Crystal Gayle

Crystal Gayle, right, performs in Oxford Sunday evening.

 Courtesy photo/OPAC

Crystal Gayle and her sister Loretta Lynn had a complicated relationship.

Gayle was a crossover sensation, and Lynn was pure country. There was only one Loretta Lynn, and Gayle learned that early in her career, so they made a point to distinguish themselves.