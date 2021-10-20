Loop O'Plane now part of Terrortorium in Oxford

Thrill-seekers who love being flipped around and upside down like an acrobat on a swing should love the newest addition to an Oxford Halloween attraction, the Terrortorium Haunted House and Amusements.
Known as the Loop O’Plane, or The Bullet, it reminds park owner Jeremy Cruse, 40, of a similar ride he enjoyed when his family vacationed each year at the Miracle Strip park in Panama City, Fla. (He prefers calling his new ride The Bullet, by the way.)
The fun he had back then motivated him to create his own amusement park, now 12 years old, and he could hardly believe his good fortune back then when he found an original ride from the Miracle Strip disassembled, in storage and available for purchase. He began building his venue, which opens not only at Halloween each year but also at Christmastime, only with a holiday theme.
This year, the venue has the Terrortorium Haunted House, the Haunted Castle Dark Ride, the Big Eli Ferris Wheel and The Bullet, along with other carnival-type booths. Also, guests may purchase caramel apples, candy-coated strawberries, funnel cakes and other concessions.
“The Loop O’Plane,” Cruse said, “was built by the Eyerly Aircraft Company, based in Oregon. The company started in the late 1940s, and their rides are still popular today at traveling carnivals and amusement parks.”
Other information on the Internet states that the company first built simulators to train aircraft pilots, but when the owners realized how popular their product was for others, they began manufacturing them as amusement rides. Today, the company is no longer in business.
The Bullet has two jet-shaped compartments. Each is attached to a lighted arm with a counterweight on the other end. Both arms have an array of lights that change colors every few seconds. Four thrill-seekers at a time may climb into each compartment, swing back and forth a few times and begin flipping around and upside-down multiple times.
“Some people are scared of it, but the thrill-seekers love it,” Cruse said.
The Terrortorium venue is located just off Historic Main Street Oxford behind the Oxford Senior Citizen Building. The address is 25 West Choccolocco St. The venue is open from 7-10 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, from 7-10 p.m. on weeknights and 7-11 p.m. on weekends. Beginning Monday, the venue will be open nightly through Sat., Oct. 30.
Riding the Bullet will cost $5. Other attractions and rides range from $5 to $15. A Spooktacular ticket is $30 for all events.