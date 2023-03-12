 Skip to main content
Longtime Oxford teacher killed in traffic accident

OXFORD – Phillip Jones, who spent 23 out of 29 years in education teaching at Oxford Middle School, was killed in an automobile accident in Jacksonville on Saturday. 

Mr Jones

Oxford Middle School teacher Phillip Jones receives the Oxford City Schools Education Foundation’s Employee of the Month Award in November 2022 from OMS Principal Phillip Morrison. (Courtesy photo)

Jacksonville police Chief Marcus Wood confirmed to The Anniston Star on Sunday the investigation into the accident has not been completed.

