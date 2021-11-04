Longshore: OPAC staffers visited many children’s museums to gather ideas for Oxford’s

The executive director of the Oxford Performing Arts Center, John Longshore, told members of the Jacksonville Exchange Club recently that the 30,000-square-foot Alabama Children’s Museum proposed for the historic area of downtown Oxford is in the planning stages for its design and features.
Longshore and members of the OPAC staff have visited 35 children’s museums throughout the nation to gather ideas for what is hoped to be another major tourist draw to the city, in addition to the Oxford Performing Arts Center, Choccolocco Park and other features the city has made within the past few years.
“We determined a children’s museum is what is missing from our area,” Longshore said.
The museum will feature three major components: the children’s museum, which will feature a replica of a town that will teach children science, technology, engineering, arts and math; a multi-disciplinary arts academy, and an exhibition hall which will feature touring exhibits.
“The school for the arts will have a youth orchestra with strings. Also, the school will have dance instruction, along with visual arts,” Longshore said. “Talks are underway with the Atlanta Pops and the Alabama Ballet, the latter of which may result in the establishment of a satellite school in Oxford. Also, we hope to engage our programming with senior citizens and local schools.”
At the museum, there will be an emphasis on learning about health.
“We will have a supermarket where children can learn about healthy decision making,” Longshore said. “We hope to have a downtown diner where parents and children can interact and focus on healthy eating habits.”
The area will allow children to “cook” food for their parents behind a tiny restaurant counter, but there will also be an area where they can learn about dental and medical health. It will have a music shop and a build-it zone/Lego area. There is to be the “Itty Bitty OPAC,” which will allow children to perform onstage.
Other areas of interest to children will be an archeological dig, an indoor creek, a toddler town, and an outdoor play area.
Longshore said OPAC is already drawing 140,000 guests each year from 67 counties in Alabama. A recently released fact is that, in the year before the COVID-19 virus, OPAC had guests from 40 states. OPAC has 60 active volunteers with a $4 million operating budget. OPAC has a six-member advisory board and 13 fulltime and 10 part time staff members.
Longshore expressed appreciation to all the individuals and families who have sponsored the various series featured each year. Currently, there are series featuring country music, broadway music, chamber music, rock-and-pop music, the Atlanta Pops, music from music legends and children’s theatrical presentations.
One addition to OPAC is a theater organ that was built for the silent movies, which was recently purchased and restored.