Representatives of local agencies will gather next week to discuss ways to combat the opioid drug crisis, which has affected Calhoun County and the rest of the nation for decades, organizers of the discussion said.
The event, billed as an “opioid roundtable,” will be from 6-8 p.m. at the Oxford Civic Center on March 5. No registration is required, and the event is free to the public, including free food.
“We at the prevention agency saw that there was a desperate need that we were informing the community on the opioid crisis, as well as a place to come and just get information from professionals who deal with this crisis every day,” said Seyram Selase, executive director of the Agency on Substance Abuse Prevention in Oxford.
Selase said the county had 19 overdose deaths in 2015, 15 in 2016, and in 2017 saw that figure rise to 30.
The event will feature a local pediatrician, Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade, Coroner Pat Brown and professionals from Jacksonville State University’s collegiate recovery community, according to Selase.
It’s key that prevention, treatment and counseling agencies are all coming together to put on this roundtable, according to Selase.
“That just shows that we aren’t operating in silos and that we’re all working together to reduce all of the harm that is coming from this local opioid epidemic,” he said.