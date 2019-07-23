Oxford voters on on Tuesday chose to give the City Council the power to authorize the sale of alcohol on Sundays by a margin of nearly 2 to 1.
Unofficial returns in Tuesday's referendum on Sunday sales showed "Yes" with 1,727 votes to allow the City Council to approve Sunday sales, 956 for "no." Provisional ballots remained to be counted, but there were only 13 of those.
This story will be updated with commentary soon. While you wait, here's some background:
WHAT HAPPENED BEFORE?
The city held a public forum in May last year to solicit opinions from residents about whether the council should authorize Sunday sales. The event drew about 130 people, a mix of business owners and residents. Opinions seemed mixed, rather than leaning toward a majority opinion, and the City Council took no action at the time.
Councilwoman Charlotte Hubbard reintroduced the topic at a City Council meeting in March, proposing that the city ask legislators for the right to hold a vote. The motion barely passed 3-2, with council members Stephen Waits, Phil Gardner and Hubbard in favor and council members Chris Spurlin and Mike Henderson against.
Visitors interviewed at Freedom Fest, the city’s July 4 celebration, seemed to base opposition to Sunday sales on a religious perspective, while those in favor cited tax money flowing into Anniston, where Sunday sales are legal.
WHAT’S IT WORTH?
Weaver Mayor Wayne Willis said in June that the city hasn’t seen an increase in criminal activity or sales tax revenue since it authorized Sunday sales in 2013. He did say, however, that the city had seen restaurant development that he believed was tied to the legalization of Sunday sales.
Cory Salley, Anniston’s chief financial officer, said last week that the city hadn’t seen any obvious change in tax revenue after it legalized Sunday sales, also in 2013.
Hubbard said in June time that she thought the immediate effect for city revenue wouldn’t be very pronounced, though big box retailers might enjoy a boost to weekend sales revenue. She thought not allowing local businesses to make the decision for themselves was unfair, she explained.
HOW WAS THE TURNOUT?
Oxford has about 13,000 registered voters in residence, according to Alan Atkinson, city clerk.
Nearby cities haven’t seen much voter turnout in other Sunday sales voting; about 5 percent of voters in Margaret, a city in St. Clair County, turned out in 2016, and a vote in Odenville in 2017 drew in just over 10 percent of registered voters, according to reports from the St. Clair Times.