Leeds woman charged in Oxford child abuse case

A Leeds woman remained in jail Tuesday after she reportedly abused a child in late June.
Oxford police charged Emily Joy Holley, 25, on July 7 with aggravated child abuse.
Court documents allege Holley physically injured a child in her care on June 28. An attempt Tuesday to reach Oxford police for more information was not immediately successful.
Holley was booked into the Calhoun County Jail with bond set at $15,000. Holley’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday.
Aggravated child abuse is a Class B felony, punishable by up to 20 years in prison and up to a $30,000 fine.