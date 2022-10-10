 Skip to main content
STEALING THE SHOW

LaBelle’s kindness to Oxford High student rewards audience

Patti LaBelle OPAC

Patti LaBelle watches Oxford High School student Cason Hudgins show his talent while performing with LaBelle during her finale at the Oxford Performing Arts Center Sunday night.

 Brian Graves/The Annistotn Star

OXFORD — Patti LaBelle packed the Oxford Performing Arts Center with a 12-piece band on stage, her greatest hits, and a full house in the audience when she brought her 2022 tour to the Calhoun County venue Sunday night.

However, it was her kindness to an Oxford High School student that ended up wowing the audience as much as the musical legend herself.