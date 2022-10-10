LaBelle’s kindness to Oxford High student rewards audience

OXFORD — Patti LaBelle packed the Oxford Performing Arts Center with a 12-piece band on stage, her greatest hits, and a full house in the audience when she brought her 2022 tour to the Calhoun County venue Sunday night.
However, it was her kindness to an Oxford High School student that ended up wowing the audience as much as the musical legend herself.
LaBelle opened the 90-minute show with an energy defying her 78 years and a song, “Something Special Is Gonna Happen,” which proved to be a promise kept before the show’s end.
The first half was pure LaBelle, including hits such as “New Attitude” and “On My Own,” and even a slice of country with Chris Stapleton’s “Tennessee Whiskey.”
LaBelle’s band kept the joint jumping as she went off stage for a costume change, rocking the house with solos from her trumpet and saxophone players as well as each of the four backup singers.
When she returned, she took the OPAC audience to church with a duo of gospel songs including “What A Friend We Have In Jesus.”
LaBelle took a moment after the gospel songs to ask where the young man she had given tickets to shortly before the start of the concert was seated.
That young man was Cason Hudgins, 16, a student at Oxford High School.
“He met me at the bus and brought me these roses,” LaBelle told the audience with a voice quivering with emotion. “I asked him if he was coming and he said he couldn’t afford the tickets. But, he spent his money on these flowers. It just warms my heart. So, I got him tickets.”
LaBelle asked Hudgins to come and set on the front row.
He would get a much closer view by the end of the show.
While LaBelle was performing her iconic hit “Lady Marmalade” as a finale, she asked Hudgins to come on stage.
Hudgins climbed over the stage curtain and began dance moves that even took LaBelle by surprise.
LaBelle handed Hudgins a microphone and the finale became a duet with a fan and the fan showed no nerves as he sang with gusto and talent sharing the stage with a lady he has admired since childhood.
LaBelle performed with Hudgins as if they had been working together for years and the audience cheered every note and move as the hometown talent was given his due by a legend.
The performance by the two was so good, many in the audience wondered if the surprise duet had been planned in advance.
Hudgins told The Anniston Star after the concert his invitation to the stage was as much a surprise to him as it had been to the audience and LaBelle had accurately told what had happened.
“This is my first Patti LaBelle show, but I grew up always loving her,” Hudgins said. “My mom taught me to love the old soul music and have respect for these old soul divas. So when I saw Patti was coming to OPAC, it made me freak out. Tickets were very hard to get, and I had no hope of being able to come.”
Hudgins said he thought he and a friend could stand near her bus parked by the stage door and hear the concert from outside.
“I got so lucky that when we pulled up, Patti was pulling in,” Hudgins said. “It was about 6:45 p.m. and the show started at 7 p.m. She walked off the bus, we waved at her and we asked if she could stop for a second. She said yes, and we walked over and had a picture taken with her.”
He said the thought was that would be the end of that until LaBelle asked if he had tickets.
“I responded, ‘No,’ then she said, ‘I’m going to get you in,’” he said. “One of her team members came outside and gave us the tickets. It was amazing.”
Hudgins called the moment “astonishing” when she stopped the show to thank him for the roses he had given her earlier then motioned him to come to the front row.
Being seated in that position primed him for the real moment to come — the invitation to go on stage and perform with LaBelle.
“I’m a member of the show choir, and I believe Oxford prepared me for this,” Hudgins said. “I knew I would never have the opportunity to sing with Patti LaBelle again. I decided even if I didn’t know the song — but who doesn’t know ‘Lady Marmalade’ – I was going to ‘yeah, yeah, yeah’ a bunch.”
“It was the most fun experience of my life to be in the presence of such an icon as Patti Labelle,” Hudgins said as he was pulled away by numerous OPAC patrons waiting to congratulate him on his performance.