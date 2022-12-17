Kiwanians distribute bikes to children

OXFORD — Santa Claus arrived early in Oxford and his bag contained bicycles.
The two-wheeled dream machines were made possible by a yearly effort on the part of the Anniston Kiwanis Club. On Saturday morning, volunteers from area Boys & Girls Clubs and the Donoho School Key Club helped the club distribute bikes to parents, guardians and children during the annual Christmas bike giveaway.
This year, they put together about 100 bikes to give to children in need; volunteers from the Anniston Fire Department, Wig’s Wheels and Sparklight helped out, too. B.R. Williams helps store the bikes in the days leading up to the giveaway. Martin’s of Oxford is also a partner in the project.
Volunteers met and gave the bikes away on the side area at Martin’s in Oxford.
Nine-year-old Brayden Briggs of Anniston could not wipe the smile off his face as he helped clear a few groceries from a seat of his grandmother’s van. Sonde Coleman, a Kiwanis past president, climbed into the vehicle to help Brayden secure his bike, and his smile was unceasing.
“I’m going home to ride,” he said.
To help ensure the safety of all who would enjoy their new wheels, the Kiwanians also gave a bike helmet for each bike given away.
