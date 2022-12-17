 Skip to main content
Kiwanians distribute bikes to children

bike boy

A fourth-grader at White Plains Elementary School, Brayden Briggs, was thrilled to receive a new bike Saturday in Oxford and thanked those who helped load it into his grandmother’s van.

 Sherry Kughn / The Anniston Star

OXFORD — Santa Claus arrived early in Oxford and his bag contained bicycles. 

The two-wheeled dream machines were made possible by a yearly effort on the part of the Anniston Kiwanis Club. On Saturday morning, volunteers from area Boys & Girls Clubs and the Donoho School Key Club helped the club distribute bikes to parents, guardians and children during the annual Christmas bike giveaway. 

Staff Writer Sherry Kughn: 256-236-1551. 