Keselowski, Buescher visit area of Oxford Lake, Civic Center

An Oxford cleanup crew got help from a speedy source Friday as NASCAR drivers Brad Keselowski and Chris Buescher stopped in to lend a hand.
As part of a push by team sponsor Castrol toward practices that are kinder to the environment, one of NASCAR’s better known drivers, Keselowski, and his teammate Buescher spent around two hours beautifying the area around Oxford Lake and the Civic Center for Earth Day.
Asked why Oxford, Keselowski said the proximity to the Talladega Speedway made the area a good contender.
“We picked this race — one of my best tracks — for us to come to. We picked a local community, and I guess Oxford’s the one that stood out the most,” Keselowski said.
As Keselowski arrived, he took his time visiting the area around the Oxford Civic Center, reading the historical plaques and looking over the cannon that sits in the side margin. Asked if this was something he typically takes interest in, Keselowski said he was a bit of a history buff.
“Yea, I like to hear stories, and know a little bit about the people that made it happen,” Keselowski said. “And the park is so beautiful — gosh — just trying to take it all in.”
Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing is the first team to use a carbon neutral car, which “achieved a 40 percent reduction in absolute carbon emissions,” according to a Castrol press release. The release stated Castrol’s support of RFK and the carbon neutral car was a step in the right direction in their goal to lower carbon emissions.
The team’s presence at the Civic Center Friday was to strive to clean in a different way with assisting several local volunteers pick up trash — and take selfies with fans along the way.
“Its an interesting story because I think a lot of the perception right now of ‘carbon neutrality’ and ‘going green’ and all this is that you can’t do it without putting down all your fun,” Keselowski said. “I think we’re kind of finding some unique and cool ways to prove that’s not always the case. You can still do things that are fun and good for everybody and find sustainability and neutrality along the way that’s good for future generations to come as well.”
Asked how he thought he would do at Talladega the coming weekend, Keselowski said, “Good. It’s a great track for us. I’ve got six wins here, and I’d like to get seven.”
His teammate Buescher said he would lean on Keselowski for advice on strategy for how he could best tackle the course.
Keselowski and Buescher greeted fans, posed for photos with several volunteers and community members, and then donned their yellow safety vests, grabbed a bucket and got to work.
Buescher made the joke that the area was so clean he wasn’t sure what they would pick up.
“I don’t see any trash anywhere so we’re going to have to walk a little bit to find some,” Buescher said. “But it’s beautiful out here. We’ve got great weather. It’s Earth day, so just a lot of things came together.”
Asked if he thought they would fare well in the weekend’s races, Buescher said, “I think we’re going to be in really good shape. RFK’s done a fantastic job with this new car. Our speedway races have been extremely strong.”
Fans who participate in their own cleanup can post on Instagram with the hashtag #drivingforchange, which will give them the opportunity to win Keselowski’s iconic white fire suit and replica helmet. The deadline for entry is May 8.