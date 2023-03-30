 Skip to main content
Kappa Alpha Psi to host All Alumni Step Show April 1

OXFORD – The Anniston-Piedmont Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi will play host to other alumni from around the local region when it hosts its first “Step Show” at the Oxford Civic Center on Saturday, April 1.

“We will run from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.,” said social chairman Reginald Webster. “This is the first one we have hosted and the first in this area. It serves as a fundraiser for our scholarship programs. For many of our alumni, this is a chance to participate in one of these they may not have had the chance to do while in college.”

