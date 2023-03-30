Kappa Alpha Psi to host All Alumni Step Show April 1

OXFORD – The Anniston-Piedmont Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi will play host to other alumni from around the local region when it hosts its first “Step Show” at the Oxford Civic Center on Saturday, April 1.
“We will run from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.,” said social chairman Reginald Webster. “This is the first one we have hosted and the first in this area. It serves as a fundraiser for our scholarship programs. For many of our alumni, this is a chance to participate in one of these they may not have had the chance to do while in college.”
The historically African-American fraternity founded in 1911 has never restricted membership on the basis of color, creed or national origin though membership traditionally is dominated by those of African heritage. The fraternity has over 160,000 members with 721 undergraduate and alumni chapters in every state of the United States, and international chapters in the United Kingdom, Germany, South Korea, Japan, United States Virgin Islands, Nigeria, South Africa and the Bahamas.
The local chapter has been in existence for more than four decades.
Webster said the night will feature dancing competitions between the area fraternities and food trucks will be on hand to serve refreshments and everyone, whether a fraternity member or not, is welcome to attend.
“It’s going to be good, clean fun with food, giveaways and dancing,” Webster said. “We’d love for everyone to come and join us and have some fun for a very good cause.”
