Jim N’ Nick’s announces July 6 Oxford opening

OXFORD — Jim N’ Nick’s Community Bar-B-Q will open its Oxford Exchange location with a ribbon-cutting at 10:30 a.m. July 6 followed by formal operations at 11 a.m.
Work has been underway for several months at 50 Oxford Exchange Boulevard to convert the former home of The Gridiron restaurant into an affiliate of one of the area’s best known barbeque outlets.
The Oxford City Council voted in May to award the Birmingham-based company a $100,000 economic incentive, which includes a 4 percent sales tax rebate up to 50 percent of the 4 percent retail sales taxes to be generated from the project for a period of five years from the time the project opens for business and/or for a total of $100,000 subject to conditions included in the agreement.
The Oxford Exchange location will offer dine-in, take out, online ordering, and drive-thru services to its customers as well as catering.
The franchise, begun in Birmingham 37 years ago by a father and son, has 39 locations in seven states and is considered by some to be a “Southern institution.”
It had announced last fall intentions to open as many as 30 more locations during the next three years.
According to the company’s website, the father/son team of Jim and Nick Pihakis started cooking pork “low and slow” in 1985 when they opened their first restaurant in an old pizza parlor on Clairmont Avenue in Birmingham.
As the franchise expands, local owners are taught the recipes and techniques which are passed along to the cooks and pitmasters in each location.
The company also voices a commitment to aid community organizations and nonprofits, especially in the areas of children and education, health and wellness, and local farming.
“The idea is to keep and honor our tradition, but never stop learning,” the company’s website states. “Preserve and perfect the old ways while always trying to blaze new trails.”