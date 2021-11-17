James Spann predicts an open, generous spirit will improve our lives

OXFORD — ABC 33/40 meteorologist James Spann is widely known for giving his viewers a forecast of the weather to come.
On Wednesday, in the spirit of the Thanksgiving season, he gave a forecast of another kind — one about what can come with the spirit of real life-changing giving.
Spann was the guest of First Baptist Church of Oxford’s JOY (Just Older Youth) Ministry’s monthly luncheon series.
Using humor and autobiography, Spann related the experience of growing from selfishness to generosity.
The man who is surrounded by technology on an hourly basis for his job admitted that during his youth in Butler County, “We did not have phones. Didn’t have iPads, video games or an X Box.”
“Guess what we did all day?” he asked. “We played in the woods.”
Spann said growing up in the 1960s he experienced the Cuban Missile Crisis and Vietnam.
“I never thought I’d live to be 20,” he said, recalling the directions to hide under the then-wooden school desks in the case of a nuclear attack.
Spann said his father left home while he was in second grade “and never said goodbye.”
“My father never paid a dime of child support,” he recalled. “I learned what it’s like to be broke and one good thing came about from that. I will work harder than anybody else in this room to accomplish a goal. That work ethic came from where I had to work at a young age for us to survive.”
Spann said his family made the move from Greenville to Tuscaloosa when he was in fifth grade, and it was there where a lesson in giving was learned.
“The principal knew my backstory and he would seek me out and say things to me like, ‘You look good today,’ and I knew I didn’t,” Spann said. “But, I started to believe this guy and I started to believe this man believed in me. The simple words this man said to me changed my life.”
He said as a young Christian, he began to buy into the philosophy of “looking out for number one.”
“That’s the greatest lie you will ever hear,” Spann said. “If you had looked up ‘selfish’ in a dictionary about 35 years ago, guess whose picture was on that page. Me.”
He said while his resume looked good on paper, it did not accurately represent his heart.
“Some friends of mine knew that and I was struggling about being selfish,” Spann said. “They challenged me to pray a prayer that changed my life: ‘Open my eyes and open my ears to the needs of the people around me.’ That changed my life.”
“I think the reason we Christians are left here on Earth are to help other people,” he said. “The fancy church word is ‘ministry.’ It’s not about me. It’s not about you. It’s about helping other people. The two most important things in life are your relationship with God and, number two is how you treat other people. It’s not that hard. It’s more blessed to give than to receive. That’s what God said. Don’t get mad at me for saying it.”
He emphasized giving is not always measured by monetary gifts, but can be like the words of encouragement he had received as a child from his principal.
“There may be somebody struggling today so, if you need a blessing, go bless somebody else,” Spann said. “And for those who say they don’t feel like helping anybody else I have a two-word response: so what? You do not run your life based on how you feel. Feelings will lie and get you in trouble.”
And for those who may not be able to help in a financial way, Spann asked how much praying for someone costs.
“It just costs a little time,” he said.
“My challenge is if someone needs a blessing today, you consider saying that prayer asking to be shown someone you can help,” Spann said. “God will put someone on your heart and you will go help them any way you can. Say an encouraging word to somebody. Say a prayer for somebody. It doesn’t cost a dime, just a little time.”
He said society today is weird and has become “an ocean of haters.”
“We all have to make a stand on things we believe in,” Spann said. “But, do you have to be a hater?”
He recalled pulling through a drive-thru window at a fast-food restaurant during a bad day at work, and the worker at the window told him, “You don’t owe anything. God loves you,” after the customer ahead of him had “paid it forward.”
“I cried,” Spann said. “If it was anybody in here that did that for me, you changed my life. It’s funny how little things affect people like that, but we don’t take time to do that. We are so busy hating on everybody.”
“My challenge is to go find someone you can help — especially this time of year,” Spann said. “If you are thankful for the life you have been given, you need to go and bless somebody else and you will be blessed.”