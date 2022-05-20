James says economy number one issue for Alabamians

OXFORD — Tim James brought his campaign for governor to Oxford in the shadow of an experience his family knows well — the possibility of a primary runoff next Tuesday.
Around two dozen people gathered in Simmons Park in the historical downtown district early Thursday afternoon to meet and hear the candidate for the Republican nomination.
According to Real Clear Politics, James is between 22-32 percent behind incumbent Gov. Kay Ivey. whose numbers spread from 48 percent to what would be a primary-winning 52 percent.
James’ experience with the situation comes from the 1978 governor’s race which forced his father, former Gov. Fob James, into a runoff situation that led to the elder James winning his first term in the state’s lead job.
The son says the father is keeping track of the 2022 campaign and hopes are high the son can follow the father’s example of 44 years ago.
“Dad’s good,” James told The Anniston Star. “He’s 87 and watching the race. He understands this is just old school politics which is to get out with the people. Their instincts are very good. Sometimes they can be fooled for a short period of time, but they have a way of sorting through all this noise on television.”
“People have a way of working this stuff out in their minds and I think that’s what’s going on right now,” he added. “The poll numbers could move 20 points by Election Day.”
James took questions from some of those people who welcomed his arrival at the Oxford gazebo.
The questions mirrored the current GOP political atmosphere.
On immigration, James said: “We have a plan, but it’s not an easy plan because it’s a Federal question. I hear these guys say they’ll pick them up, put them on airplanes and fly them out. That’s not realistic. The national border is where you fight the battle. Alabama will send our troops and treasure [to help secure the border] if asked.”
On low education scores: “That’s what happens when government and the bureaucracy of education is having its own way without any resistance. Discipline is the number one issue in the state. Teachers say they can’t teach. because of constant disruptions. A teacher’s job is not to be a babysitter. I also believe in school choice.”
Incompetence or intentions causing the state of the nation: “I believe the vaccine thing is totally intended. The vaccine mandate was a controlling instrument. This is what Marxism looks like — control the population under the yoke of fear and intimidation.”
While James says a “broken education system” is in the minds of voters, the more “singular thoughts” are about economics.
“The gas tax is killing people,” he told The Star. “If I were governor today, I would pause the 30-cent gas tax. That would put money in peoples’ pockets. I would call a special session [of the state Legislature] tomorrow and have legislation the day after tomorrow to repeal the sales tax on groceries, then take the $1.5 billion surplus in this year’s budget and rebate it to the people of Alabama to put money back in their pockets. We’ve got to do something to get people some relief.”
James admits “nobody can fix everything,” but adds, “you can do this.”
“We can do this and give people relief today as we sort through the rest of it,” he said.
In the current political climate, James says “compromise” should not be a dirty word and he does not demonize someone just for disagreeing with him.
“You want to stand your ground on your beliefs, but you work with people and agree where you can,” he said. “Sometimes you can. Sometimes you can’t.”
James said the one thing he wants emphasized when asking voters to honor him with the office is that the responsibility of the governor “is to protect our people, our children and our children’s’ children.”
“That’s what I’ll do,” James said. “I will not allow government and bureaucracies to do the people of this state what has happened to them when it comes to mandates, masks and the damage that has been done. Everything that has happened, including the panic, didn’t have to happen. I’m not saying it didn’t exist. It did. But, we made it much worse and caused tremendous damage to many people in Alabama.”
The polls for the 2022 state primary election will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24. Sample ballots for both the Republican and Democratic primaries are available online using the Alabama secretary of state’s website at www.sos.alabama.gov.