Infrastructure is focus of Oxford council meeting

OXFORD — Oxford City Council gave quick approval to five major projects designed to improve the city’s infrastructure during its Tuesday night regular session.
Approval was given to appropriate $1.855 million to the Oxford Water Works and Sewer Board for utilities expansion along Leon Smith Parkway from Boiling Springs Road to Friendship Road.
The construction will include 5,700 linear feet of water main and five fire hydrant stations.
The project is in conjunction with the current work to improve the roadway near the Oxford Exchange.
The design process to resurface Bynum Cutoff Road along with drainage improvements was also authorized by unanimous vote.
Bynum Cutoff Road is considered an important route for economic development and currently carries traffic from Bridgewater Interiors, Anniston Army Depot, Kronospan and Bridgewater Interiors.
CDG, Inc. was awarded the design contract at a cost of $410,780.
The full $1.5 million cost of the project will be funded by $1.524 million the city is receiving in EDA Economic Adjustment Assistance funding.
The council also awarded bids to Alabama Guardrail for work on the city’s guardrails and to Ozark Striping for the purchase of traffic striping and pavement markers, all to be used over the period of the next 12 months.
Vulcan Materials Company was awarded the bid for the city’s fiscal 2023 purchases of bituminous concrete. It is an asphalt concrete used in the building of parking lots, driveways and other public spaces.