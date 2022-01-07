House fire burns family out of all possessions

“Right now, we just need a place to stay.”
Those words were spoken this week by the head of a young family whose New Year’s Eve celebrations, with the hopes and promises to come, were quickly halted by the loss of everything they owned and the stress of starting over.
It started New Year’s Eve when James Slocum and his fiancé, Angelica Montgomery, took their two young children out to enjoy the night’s festivities.
They were returning home around 1 a.m. and as they pulled nearer to the home they had been renting for a year, located at 1127 McPherson Street in Oxford, they could not have imagined what they found upon their arrival.
“We just saw the fire trucks and the police and wondered what was going on,” Slocum said. “We were trying to get to our house and, as it turned out, it was our house that was on fire.”
Preliminary reports indicated the fire might have been caused by an electrical source. While the outer structure remains, the inside was a total loss. The family didn’t have renters’ insurance.
That loss included the Christmas gifts that had only been briefly enjoyed by the couple’s daughter Meorie, age 4, and son Hayden, age 6.
“The Red Cross gave us $515 and that paid for a few days [in a motel],” Slocum said, “There has been another lady who has paid for a few more days and that’s all we got.”
Slocum started a Go Fund Me page with a goal of $4,500. As of Wednesday, that goal had been halfway reached. But Slocum says with the family having lost everything even that goal may not be enough.
“We’re just trying to figure out what to do next,” Slocum said. “We really need a place to live, help in finding us a place to live, or help to secure our hotel for another week or two until we find a place to live.”
He said the family has been offered clothes but adds, “We have nowhere to put the clothing.”
“We are basically homeless,” Slocum said.
Slocum said he is supposed to return to his job at New South Express in Lincoln after next week while Montgomery’s online work to get her bachelor’s degree “has gone up in flames.”
Despite the loss, Slocum said his family is keeping faith things will work out in the end.
“We’ve been trying to push on,” he said. “We’ve been trying to do the footwork instead of sitting around waiting.”
Slocum said he gets the feeling that “some people don’t believe us.”
“I really don’t know,” he said. “I had to show some people the videos [of the scene] so they could see this did happen for real. It’s been a struggle. We’ve never been through anything like this.”
He said the children are doing fine but they “don’t really grasp the importance of what we’re going through.”
“The main thing they worry about is, ‘Where are our Christmas toys we had?’” Slocum said. “It’s hard getting through that.”
For those wanting to help, Slocum can be contacted through their Go Fund Me page at www.gofundme.com and searching for “James Slocum.”