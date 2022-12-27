Hendrix Toy Drive collects, distributes 1,000 toys

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Anniston High School athletes Jaymoney Lewis, Quandriques Elston, Kirby Love and Jayden Dobbins helped assist Wynika Hendrix during the third annual toy drive drive-thru at her insurance agency’s office in Oxford.
OXFORD — The third annual Wynika Hendrix Insurance Agency’s Toy Drive Drive-Thru exceeded this year’s goal by collecting and distributing more than 1,000 toys to area children.
Parents and children were greeted by many volunteers at the 1709 Hillyer Robinson Parkway office, including members of the Oxford police and fire departments and athletes from Anniston High School, who aided in the drive-through distribution.
“We had families come from all over Calhoun County,” Hendrix said. “We reached our goal with the help of many partnerships like Bridgewater, Oxford Festival of Lights, Guild Mortgage, ServPro, TV24, Big Time Entertainment, Anniston OB/Gyn, God’s Covenant Ministries and many more.”
Lunch was provided to the first 250 to visit through the generosity of Miranda Kelley with Guild Mortgage, Misty Moore with Keller-Williams and Live Lounge.
“My goal as the first business owner in my family is to impact the lives in the community I serve,” Hendrix said. “I just want to get the word out so we can bless even more next year.”