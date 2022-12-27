 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Hendrix Toy Drive collects, distributes 1,000 toys

Hendrix toy drive

Anniston High School athletes Jaymoney Lewis, Quandriques Elston, Kirby Love and Jayden Dobbins helped assist Wynika Hendrix during the third annual toy drive drive-thru at her insurance agency’s office in Oxford.

 Courtesy photo

OXFORD — The third annual Wynika Hendrix Insurance Agency’s Toy Drive Drive-Thru exceeded this year’s goal by collecting and distributing more than 1,000 toys to area children.

Parents and children were greeted by many volunteers at the 1709 Hillyer Robinson Parkway office, including members of the Oxford police and fire departments and athletes from Anniston High School, who aided in the drive-through distribution.

Hendrix toy drive

More than 1,000 toys were donated and distributed as part of Wynika Hendrix Insurance Agency’s annual Toy Drive Drive-Thru.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.