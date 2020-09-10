Head-on collision in Oxford injures five

A head-on collision Wednesday night in Oxford left five people seriously injured, authorities said.
Lt. Don Ridley said Kambui Malik Dotson, 30, of Anniston, was driving his silver 2005 Ford Mustang south on Leon Smith Parkway, just south of the Home Depot at the Oxford Exchange, around 7 p.m., when he tried to pass traffic in front of him and got into a northbound lane.
Ridley said Dotson’s car hit head-on a gray 2017 Chrysler Pacifica minivan driven by Kyle Gordon Bryan, 29, also of Anniston. The minivan was also carrying Bryan’s wife, 5-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter, according to Ridley.
Ridley said everyone in Bryan’s family was taken to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, and Bryan’s daughter was later flown to UAB hospital in Birmingham.
Ridley said Dotson was also hospitalized.
Ridley said he wanted to remind the community that the speed limit where the wreck took place is 35 mph, as some people speed through the area.
If Dotson recovers from his injuries, Ridley said, he could face serious criminal charges. Ridley said Oxford police were early in their investigation of the incident.
“It was a tragic situation all the way around,” Ridley said.