Hall of Heroes exhibit celebrated as it ends OPAC run

OXFORD — The exhibit which honored veterans at the Oxford Performing Arts Center’s Martin-Lett Gallery has now closed after being hailed as a great success.
Filled with artifacts from the Hall of Heroes in Talladega, the exhibit claimed the venue’s showcase space on Memorial Day last year and quickly became a popular stop for OPAC visitors of all ages for more than a year.
OPAC hosted a reception Oct. 29 for the Hall of Heroes and presented an Award of Excellence to the hall’s president, Chuck Keith.
“This has been our 33rd exhibit here and it has been a wonderful experience working with the Hall of Heroes,” OPAC director John Longshore said, noting how the friendship between OPAC patron Greg Potts and Keith had helped make the way for the exhibit to be possible.
Longshore also gave credit to Martin-Lett Gallery director Amanda Wentzel and said when he first saw the exhibit “it took my breath away.”
“Knowing what is happening in the Ukraine and seeing cultural facilities like this being destroyed in war makes this exhibit even more poignant knowing in America we have had dedicated men and women who for centuries have fought for our freedoms to make events like this possible,” Longshore said.
He also expressed appreciation for the city of Talladega’s support for the Hall of Heroes, calling it “a true community and regional treasure.”
“Since the exhibit opened, we have had 24,000 people come through this lobby,” Longshore said. “I believe the overwhelming number of them took the opportunity to visit the exhibit.”
He added the “strong success” of the exhibit has led to preliminary conversations about how OPAC and the hall can work together again in the future.
OPAC advisory board member Marilyn Lipscomb-Clark was emotional talking about her experiences with the exhibit.
“We are here to honor the Talladega Hall of Heroes and their inspiring tribute to our heroes and honors their achievements, courage and dedication,” Lipscomb-Clark said. “It also says ‘Thank you’ for their sacrifices.”
“You can’t see this and not appreciate the dauntless task the Talladega Hall of Heroes has undertaken,” she said. “I have seen one veteran come and stand beside the uniform he once wore and answered every question from every little child.”
Hall of Heroes president Chuck Keith accepted the award on behalf of the museum.
“It has been an honor for us to do this,” Keith said. “This has encapsulated what our mission is at the Hall of Heroes and enabled us to make new friends at this fantastic venue. We are delighted to be part of it. We look forward to having a continued relationship.”
The Talladega Hall of Heroes is located at 112 Court Square East and is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. and the second Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free.