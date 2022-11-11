 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hall of Heroes exhibit celebrated as it ends OPAC run

opac hall of heroes

OPAC Director John Longshore (center) presents the venue’s Award of Excellence to the Talladega Hall of Heroes President Chuck Keith as OPAC Advisory Board member Marilyn Lipscomb-Clark looks on.

 Brian Graves/The Anniston Star

OXFORD — The exhibit which honored veterans at the Oxford Performing Arts Center’s Martin-Lett Gallery has now closed after being hailed as a great success.

Filled with artifacts from the Hall of Heroes in Talladega, the exhibit claimed the venue’s showcase space on Memorial Day last year and quickly became a popular stop for OPAC visitors of all ages for more than a year.