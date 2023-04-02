Hades Hounds bike ride benefits Ohatchee man

OXFORD — Law enforcement officers make it a profession to help people.
They also make it part of their lifestyle.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|All-Access: Monthly
|$7.99
|for 30 days
|1 year Online Renewal-Current Subscribers
|$69.99
|for 365 days
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
OXFORD — Law enforcement officers make it a profession to help people.
They also make it part of their lifestyle.
The Hades Hounds Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club is one of many chapters nationwide made up of officers who share an affection for the gleaming motorbikes and for giving aid to those in need.
Originating at Hooligan Harley-Davidson in Oxford, Saturday’s special ride attracted more than 20 bikers who volunteered to hit the roads bringing awareness to the needs of an Ohatchee man.
Sam Ramsey, 56, is a Navy veteran with a wife, a married daughter and a 13-year-old son who is a student at Ohatchee Elementary School.
A stroke in 2018 caused Ramsey’s kidneys to enter end stage renal disease, requiring nine hours of dialysis every night. He is also on the kidney transplant list at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
Hades Hounds president Brad Smith said the ride was meant to bring attention to kidney disease and Ramsey’s situation.
This is not the first person the club has helped and will not be the last.
“Our biggest thing is giving back to the community,” Smith said. “Anybody in need or down on their luck and may need a little extra help, that’s where we try to help out. We want to give back as much as we can.”
Smith said another ride is planned April 29 for a man whose house has burned.
Those who may consider themself a potential donor in Ramsey’s case can contact the Vanderbilt Live Kidney Donation at 615-936-0695 or go to www.vanderbilthealth.com and fill out the donor interest form noting it is for Samuel E. Ramsey.
Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.