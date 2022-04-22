Ground broken in Oxford for suite-style hotel

OXFORD — The bulldozed plot of land near the Oxford Exchange Publix has a new address and will soon have a new occupant.
The new 104-room Marriott TownePlace Suites will soon rise at 267 Hospitality Way.
Owned and operated by RAM Hotels, TownePlace Suites will provide rooms designed for extended stays with full kitchens, complimentary hot breakfasts, and free wi-fi.
RAM president Rinkesh Patel said getting to a groundbreaking “has been a long time in the making.”
Patel said he received a call from a friend a few years ago suggesting he meet with Oxford Mayor Alton Craft.
“The mayor showed me around and the work going on over at [Choccolocco] Park and I couldn’t visualize how big and grand it was going to be,” Patel said. “But, he sold me on it.”
He said there were a special set of challenges and obstacles that were sometimes discouraging.
“So many people shared the passion of what we wanted to do and relentlessly pursued what we wanted to do,” Patel said. “If they hadn’t, we probably wouldn’t be here today.”
Patel said he was proud the project “is being done right.”
“I said I was going to surround myself with very good individuals and figure a way to do it right,” he said. “I’m not a gambler, but I roll the dice on hotel deals and I feel like we have a good chance of coming out well on the other side and be a case that other people can study.”
“I am very happy to bring a portion of the economic boom to this area,” Patel said, acknowledging it was the foresight of city government which developed the Exchange and park. “We’re excited.”
Craft said he believed the addition of RAM Hotels to the city’s economic portfolio will be a positive one.
“We appreciate your investment here,” Craft said. “I believe Rinkesh and his whole staff will be a partner to this whole area.”
Officials did not reveal an opening date for the new lodging.