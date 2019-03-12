Four managers of Oxford’s Golden Corral had lunch Tuesday at the Longhorn Steakhouse next door, just days after their own restaurant closed without warning.
“We’re all sitting together, sitting at Longhorn. It’s like our last supper,” Marie Kominitsky, Golden Corral’s assistant kitchen manager, said by phone Tuesday afternoon.
Kominitsky said she’d been with the restaurant for more than three years when it abruptly closed Sunday night, leaving about 60 employees, by her estimate, without work. Most were full-time, she said. The store’s general manager called staff Sunday evening to announce the closure, she said, and on Monday the store owners — former NFL players James Butler and Tye Hill, operating as YBE Oxford LLC — called to confirm: Oxford’s Golden Corral is shuttered. She and kitchen manager LeAndra Bowers said employees had no warning.
“I had a job offer back in November I was going to take, but they told me things were going to get better,” said Bowers. “A couple of months after that, we’re shut down.”
Both former employees said the business seemed to be operating in spite of money trouble. Payroll problems delayed checks a few times over the last year, Kominitsky said, and orders from restaurant vendors were delayed or limited in size. Bowers, who started working at the restaurant when it opened in 2010, said business slacked some over the years, but seemed to be picking up again.
The closure might not have been due to sales — not directly, at least.
According to a complaint filed by the Alabama Department of Revenue in August, YBE Oxford failed to pay state and local sales taxes on business done from Nov. 1, 2017 to May 31.
The state threatened an injunction in November that would shut down the business, but suspended that action on the condition that YBE repay its debt. The first payment was scheduled that month for $10,000, followed by payments of $7,800 per month from December 2018 through this November. The total bill amounted to $103,600. The stay also required the business to keep up with newly-incurred sales tax. YBE agreed to the plan and admitted that it had not paid its sales taxes, according to court documents.
The company failed to follow through on that plan, according to a motion filed Feb. 22, though the document says nothing about how many payments the company made, if any, before being judged by the state as noncompliant.
The state requested a hearing, set for April 3, where YBE can make a case against “an immediate order of injunction.”
Keith Maddox, the Revenue Department attorney representing the state, said that nonpayment cases aren’t especially common, but they happen more than he would like. Business owners often have a factor that leads to their nonpayment, he said, citing high medical bills as an example.
“Nobody goes into business to fail,” he said.
If YBE doesn’t make payments after an injunction is filed, Maddox said, the state will follow its collection procedures to get the back payments.
“Someone down the street is doing it the right way and they’re the people we’re protecting,” Maddox said, “the people who work to get their payments filed. It’s not fair to turn a blind eye to others who are not complying.”
Attempts to reach Butler, Hill and YBE representatives by phone were unsuccessful Monday.
The company owned three Golden Corrals including the one in Oxford, along with Georgia locations in Centerville and Milledgeville. The Centerville location remains open, confirmed over the phone by that restaurant’s general manager Monday.
The Milledgeville restaurant closed in 2014, according to The Union-Recorder, a newspaper local to the city. A report dated May 17, 2014, said employees were summoned to a meeting the day after Mother’s Day and told the restaurant would close immediately. They were given letters of recommendation, separation notices and final checks.
Butler is quoted in that story as saying, “I don’t think the restaurant business is a hard business. You just have to do it the right way.” He said at the time that poor sales drove the restaurant to close, and employees were told the restaurant was losing $250,000 per year.
The business had been open for 18 years when it shut down, according to The Union-Recorder. Butler, Hill and Leroy Hill, a former NFL linebacker, took ownership of the restaurant in April 2011, the newspaper wrote.
Reasons why the Oxford restaurant closed may not be the most pressing concerns for its former employees. Kominitsky said employees are waiting for more than two weeks of pay, but she has doubts about whether the checks will come. Bowers said she has small children and isn’t sure what her next step is going to be.
“I took care of my family and paid my bills,” said Bowers. “Now I have nothing.”