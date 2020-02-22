Girl Scouts learn about world cultures on ‘Thinking Day’

OXFORD — More than 200 people joined together Saturday to learn about world cultures on the Girl Scouts’ World Thinking Day.
More than half those attendees were children, members of the Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama, one of two state divisions of the worldwide scouting organization. The girls met at Word Alive International Outreach, a large church just beside the intersection of Alabama 202 and Interstate 20, along with 30 students from Jacksonville State University’s International House program. The students — representing places as far-flung as Japan, South Korea, India and Mexico — showed the scouts games and international foods that morning.
“It teaches the girls that we’re all over the world, we’re diverse and we come from all walks of life,” said Paula Lott, leader of a troop in Jacksonville.
The event was in celebration of World Thinking Day, an annual event in which scouts and their guides consider world issues, learn about other cultures and learn appreciation for diversity, according to the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts.
Girls learned to make Japanese origami — a kind of paper craft in which the paper is folded into complex shapes, like animals or flowers — and tried a handful of games, including bowling and sack racing.
The most exotic game was a kind of jump rope, in which two people are looped together by a single rope, making an a pair of lines between them. A third person jumps over and in between the rope lines, and the people on the outside raise it to make jumping over more difficult.
They also learned about how other cultures celebrate their holidays. Shota Suzuki, a student staff member of the International House, explained that in Japan, girls generally give chocolate to boys on Valentine’s Day. A month later, though, is White Day, on which the boys return the favor with sweets for the girls.
Jason Mallet, the International House coordinator, said there are 40 students at the house, and they’re often excited to share details about their native lands.
“They’re very patriotic,” Mallet said. “They love coming here and telling people about their country and seeing the reactions on people’s faces, especially seeing them laugh when they’re telling funny things about their country.”
Grace Wang, a 26-year-old computer science major from South Korea, said she’s been at the International House for more than four years, and she has enjoyed her time there. She misses food from home, especially spicy stuff — “They don’t have spicy food here very much; they say it’s spicy, but it’s not really spicy to us,” Wang said, while helping run the bowling game — but she enjoys meeting the scouts each year.
“It’s a good experience, to play with the kids,” Wang said.