Gifted students, teacher stretch their minds at C.E. Hanna

OXFORD — There is nothing unusual about entrepreneurs presenting their business models to a group of investors.
Such a group gathered Friday morning, full of ideas about how to market and operate a food truck successfully. And they did it while their teacher made waffles for everyone when the presentations were completed.
Welcome to the Avanti program at C.E. Hanna Elementary School, a program designed for what are termed as “gifted” students.
The group of nine fifth-graders shared their class projects with members of the Oxford City School’s administrative staff as part of what is recognized as Gifted Education Month in Alabama and nationwide.
Shea Merriweather, a 25-year veteran of the classroom, is spending her first year with the Oxford system as the instructor of what is called the “Avanti” program.
“Move forward and move beyond,” is the quick and vocal response by the students to the question of exactly what is Avanti.
“They are learning how to be business owners, specifically of food trucks for this project,” Merriweather explained. “In doing that, they are not only presenting the food truck but also the goals they are setting and what their beliefs are.”
Merriweather said there are as many challenges teaching gifted students as there are for those who may find education itself challenging and she does it seven times a week with a total of 67 students.
“With these students, I always ask them for their opinion,” she said. “I ask them ‘What do you think about this?’ I give them choices. I get feedback.”
Merriweather gives the students a monthly “exit ticket” where they are asked for the most important thing they learned about the subject, what were they unfamiliar with and what would help make the lesson “more effective.”
“They might say it needed more time or should have more hands-on,” she said. “I take that into consideration. Letting the students have a voice makes a difference. All the learning targets on our board have been put there by the students. I’m a facilitator in the classroom. They do all the talking.”
Merriweather said she grew “a whole other level in my teaching” during the pandemic learning the importance of gauging the students’ emotions.
“I want to make sure my kids are OK and having fun while they are learning, and they know this is a safe place where they can learn and ‘go out of the box’ — because I have never been an ‘in the box’ teacher,” she said.
Merriweather said she wanted to major in communications “because I had such admiration for Mr. Rogers.”
“I don’t think like most teachers,” she said. “You have to communicate and make them feel special. I come from the perspective of my students being my sons and my daughters no matter the grade.”
Merriweather said she incorporates what she saw growing up into her teaching process and that partially explains Friday’s waffles.
“I saw my mother loving on the seniors in our community and having the respect for them,” she said. “I’ve fed the lunchroom workers and the custodians here many times.“
She also does it to show respect for those who share her profession.
“I’ve learned from other teachers who mentored me well,” Merriweather said. “My first assignment was in Gadsden and those teachers took me under their wing.”
“I knew when I came out of college that I didn’t know it all. Those teachers showed me how to be a teacher,” she said. “School only teaches you so much. You have to get on-the-job training.”
Merriweather said there are days when after hearing her students the thought crosses her mind they are smarter than she.
“Oh, they are!” she said. “In a lot of areas, they are. I don’t allow that to intimidate me. I embrace it and learn from them. I learn from other people in the building because I don’t know it all, but I want to grow. I keep growing and my students keep growing.”