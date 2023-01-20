 Skip to main content
Gifted students, teacher stretch their minds at C.E. Hanna

C.E Hannah program

Oxford schools Superintendent Dr. Shannon Stanley listens to Avanti student Tajahri Miller’s business plan during Friday’s special presentation.

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

OXFORD — There is nothing unusual about entrepreneurs presenting their business models to a group of investors.

Such a group gathered Friday morning, full of ideas about how to market and operate a food truck successfully. And they did it while their teacher made waffles for everyone when the presentations were completed.

C. E. Hanna program

C.E. Hanna Elementary’s Avanti program teacher, Shea Merriweather, prepares waffles for students, staff and guests during a special presentation Friday celebrating Gifted Education Month.

