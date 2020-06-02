Georgia man charged in Oxford with trafficking marijuana

Police charged a Georgia man last week after he was found with several pounds of marijuana while driving through Oxford.
Oxford police charged Calvin McMickens, 25, of Atlanta, on May 28 with trafficking marijuana and possession of a pistol without a permit.
Capt. L.G. Owens said police stopped McMickens’ 2020 Nissan Murano around 11 p.m. on Interstate 20 near the 188 mile marker for a traffic violation, for which they issued a warning.
Owens said the department’s police dog alerted officers that there were drugs nearby, which resulted in the discovery of several pounds of marijuana in a vacuum cleaner bag in a cardboard box and a 9 mm handgun under the front driver’s seat.
McMickens was booked into jail with bond at $33,000. Owens said McMickens has since been released on bond. His next court date is set for June 29.
Trafficking marijuana is a Class A felony. If convicted, McMickens could face a life sentence in prison and owe up to a $60,000 fine.