Friendship Road in Oxford may get new lanes, traffic signals and bridges

Friendship Road in Oxford will receive new safety upgrades near its intersection with Cheaha Drive, just behind Wal-Mart, pending the City Council’s approval Tuesday night.
The planned changes include new turn signals and the addition of turn lanes at the intersection, widening Friendship Road between its intersections with Cheaha Drive and the west end of Circle Drive, beside the Alabama Baptist Children’s Homes, as well as replacing bridges that cross Choccolocco Creek and the Choccolocco Creek relief, according to paperwork distributed to council members ahead of the meeting. The resolutions are included with the council’s consent agenda — items considered non-controversial and approved as a group with a single vote — for Tuesday meeting. The city will enter an agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation to begin the work, if the council approves.
Attempts to reach the city’s engineering office were unsuccessful Monday.
The improvements should make travel on the road safer for drivers and also keep traffic moving at a steadier pace. Oxford Fire chief Gary Sparks said the area’s first fire station was built on Friendship Road in 1983, when the city had a population of just around 8,000 people, he said.
The population is now around 23,000, Sparks said, growth to which the city continues to adapt; for the Friendship community, that evolution included a new fire station with a full-time staff that opened in 2017, and a slew of new residents.
“Subdivisions have grown out there, and there’s a lot of new housing developments, and those obviously increase traffic,” Sparks said by phone Monday. “There’s a lot more traffic today in Oxford, just in general.”
Friendship Road was first paved in June 1941, as part of the “Friendship Route” that led to Cheaha State Park.
The two bridges were built in 1954, according to the the National Bridge Inventory. Both were last inspected in December 2018, according to the Bridge Inventory online database, with an average of 11,500 drivers crossing them each day. Neither bridge met currently acceptable standards for bridge railings, according to the inspection reports, and the deck geometry appraisals for both bridges — the result of measuring width from curb-to-curb or rail-to-rail and the vertical clearance of a bridge, taking the lower of the two as the final rating — were considered “high priority replacements.”
Still, the Bridge Inventory’s overall rating for both bridges was “fair,” including their surfaces and overall condition.
That the bridges need to be widened, like parts of Friendship Road, is a known issue, Sparks said, one that the updates should fix if approved.
“It’s bound to be safer if we can open that up to more lanes, widen those bridges and get a shoulder down through there,” Sparks said.