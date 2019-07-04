OXFORD — Dalton Hudgins’ trip to Freedom Festival Thursday started with a call to his doctor.
The 15-year-old Oxford High School sophomore has epilepsy that gives him seizures so severe, his mother Jeannie Jones said, that they could kill him. He had one in February so strong it nearly did, in fact, something Jones — wearing a backpack of medical supplies, standing near the Fire Department tent at Oxford Lake at about noon — said was a very present fact in her mind.
“I was on the phone with the neurologist asking questions before we came,” Jones said.
She explained that loud noises and bright colors can trigger a seizure for Hudgins, something the night was guaranteed to have when fireworks kicked off later in the evening. Still, she explained, the opportunity to live life was worth the risk, and she felt he would be safe.
Hudgins didn’t seem to have these things on his mind.
He just wanted to see the fire engine and meet the firefighters that work with it. Jeannie said her son is obsessed with emergency vehicles and big trucks, between which a fire engine is an even split. His stepfather wheeled Hudgins’ chair around the truck, which held a massive American flag aloft from its hydraulic arm, before the family headed off into the park.
Battalion Chief Curtis Cupp said Oxford firefighters get to meet the public at schools and small events through the year, but Freedom Festival — the city’s Independence Day celebration — is the second biggest opportunity to meet the people the department serves, after Oxfordfest in the fall.
Cupp said tons of kids would come by before the night ended. Some are interested in the panels and gauges on the side of the truck, but most want to get in the driver’s seat.
“They want to get a plastic fire hat and get their picture made,” Cupp said.
Photo opportunities were varied early in the day, long before the fireworks show. A camel named Wednesday had come from Centre’s Feathered Friends animal preserve to be part of a petting zoo, and his owner said he gets a lot of face time with cameras.
Tommy Hayes, one of Wednesday’s caretakers, said the 5-year-old camel has been in more than 2,000 selfies in a single day, though the petting zoo, which also featured a goat, sheep, bunnies and reptiles, wouldn’t be so busy that day; it cleared out by 1 p.m.
Hayes took the lid off a Mountain Dew bottle and passed it to Wednesday, who bit the bottle’s mouth and lifted it straight up to drink it. Afterward, he passed the bottle back to Hayes.
“He loves just about anything you feed him,” Hayes said.
Food was the main attraction in the early part of the day. Concession stands and food trucks from around the state gathered near the lake, and families set up their grills at the waterfront. Funnel cakes, lemonade, Polish sausage and several varieties of barbecue were available, along with ice cream and “gourmet” popsicles.
Ducks that had lost their shyness around people and gained expectations of shared bread were always at the periphery.
Brenda Montgomery, owner of Baby Boy’s Bar-B-Que from Eastaboga, said her business had been coming to the Freedom Festival for years. She said the night would get busy around 6 or 7 p.m., when people would line up to buy turkey legs and barbecue nachos smothered in her homemade sauce while they waited for a fireworks show to start. She didn’t seem fazed.
“It’s going to get hectic,” Montgomery said, “which is fine for me.”