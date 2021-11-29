Foundation donates $25,000 to the Arc of Calhoun & Cleburne Counties

Christmas came early for the Arc of Calhoun & Cleburne Counties on Monday afternoon when the local nonprofit received an unexpected gift of $25,000 from the C.D. Spangler Foundation at Gold Bond Building Products in Oxford.
The C.D. Spangler Foundation was named after the late Clemmie Dixon Spangler, who was an American billionaire businessman and the owner of National Gypsum.
Gold Bond Building Products in Oxford is a division of National Gypsum and manufactures paper that goes onto both sides of wall board.
An oversized check was presented to Pati Tiller by Gold Bond plant manager Tommy Wilson along with Arc board members and Gold Bond employees next to a Gold Bond sign outside the building facing U.S. 78. The Arc of Calhoun & Cleburne Counties helps people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“I’m glad it’s cool out here, it feels like Christmas,” Tiller said with a smile after the presentation.
Tiller said the money was a “godsend” and will make up for some of the funding lost due to the pandemic.
“This will go to help make up the camps for our children with developmental disabilities and our speech therapy camps, this is really a wonderful gift to support the Arc and we feel honored to be the ones chosen,” she said.
Wilson said the Spangler Foundation awarded a total of one million dollars to various nonprofits across the U.S. and Canada that were chosen by the National Gypsum plants themselves.
Wilson said the Arc was chosen because the nonprofit scored high on “everything” that was used to evaluate the nonprofits in the area. The Arc has been a recipient of funds in the past from Gold Bond, Wilson said.
“What y'all are doing in the community is great,” Wilson said.
“The Arc does a great job here in the community helping the local citizens and it feels good to be able to do this to make the funds available to give to the Arc,” Wilson said.
After the check presentation a smiling Tiller clutched the oversized check.
“I’m going to frame this somewhere,” Tiller said.