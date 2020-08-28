Former mayor’s grandson taking path of public service

William Smith’s life might have been very different, if not for a chance injury on a boot camp field at Parris Island.
Smith, a 24-year-old Oxford native who took his first run at public office on the City Council this week, had graduated early from Oxford High School in the winter of 2013 and headed straight into the U.S. Marine Corps with a plan to join the service’s military intelligence division.
On one side of his family is his grandfather, Leon Smith, Oxford’s mayor for three decades. On the other, the young Smith explained, there was a military tradition. He’d planned to follow that tradition as far as it would take him, until he accidentally put his leg into a hole in the South Carolina dirt during boot camp.
“My body kept moving but my leg didn’t,” Smith recalled Friday, talking by phone.
On the field that day in 2014, a Navy corpsman checking Smith’s knee on the PT field knew just by looking that the recruit had torn his anterior cruciate ligament — his ACL, a more common acronym, though it obscures the horror of the injury. After boot camp he was meant to learn Farsi, chief language of Iran and Afghanistan, and prepare to serve abroad. That plan was replaced with a medical discharge.
“I think what hurt the most was not being able to finish what I started at boot camp,” Smith said, recalling the experience.
He’s had surgery on that knee four times in the years since the injury; the most recent was about two months ago, shortly before he began his metaphorical run for office in Oxford. He didn’t win that race — his opponent was incumbent Mike Henderson, a four-term veteran in the City Council’s Place 3 chair who was unseated just once in the last five election cycles. But Smith did sway 319 of the 1,427 Oxford residents who cast votes for Place 3, about 22 percent overall.
Some of that sway might have come from Leon’s legacy, but Smith seemed to know his city when he spoke to voters and the press.
After he was discharged, Smith spent time working in the city’s public works department, spotting infrastructure weaknesses that he wanted to prioritize, but which were often ignored for issues closer to the downtown area. That firsthand knowledge brought him out to campaign in the rain on election day, standing in a massive puddle on the drive in front of Liberty Park.
“I had a man ask me why I was standing here,” Smith had said that night, “and I told him, ‘This is my platform.’”
He also met his wife, Kaitlyn, after his discharge, when he lived somewhere other than Oxford for the only time in his life. He had been admitted to Marion Military Institute, a junior college in Marion, when he met Kaitlyn during a traditional cadet march from the school to a local Baptist church, where she, a student at Baptist school Judson College, had also gone that day. Their chance meeting grew into a relationship when they saw one another again at a Judson pageant, Smith said.
“She walked up and we got to talking, and I said something like, ‘There’s no way you don’t have a boyfriend,’” he recalled. She laughed, and no, she was single. “I asked her, ‘So when are we going out?’ And she laughed and took her formal shoes off and ran away.”
Later he learned from friends she thought it had been a gag; he followed up on Facebook, apologized for being forward, and the rest, he said, is history.
That fateful footfall also set Smith on a path into criminal corrections. Smith left Marion after his tennis scholarship with the school ran out, having only played two games before tearing his ACL once more. A friend suggested Smith come work at the Calhoun County Jail, which he did for a little less than a year.
Later, he worked in juvenile corrections at Coosa Valley Youth Services, where he realized he wanted to help young offenders. Given enough time to go back to school, he’d like to become a juvenile probation officer, he said.
“If you can get to meet those kids before they get into a rut of, ‘This is what I know now, this is all I’m going to be,’ you can stop this pattern of behavior way early,” Smith said.
He’d still like to earn himself that seat on the council, too. He said his grandfather taught him much about leadership and politics, including how to maintain an open-door policy for employees and residents, something he would like to see become a standard in Oxford politics in Leon’s absence.
Being personable and in-person might be in Smith’s wheelhouse. He seems to be a regular guy, in spite of the so-called legacy that might go to the heads of other heirs to a municipal throne. He’s clearly a country boy; his loves are hunts for deer and turkey, and old country music from Waylon and Merle and Willie. He’ll take a pass on new country, though.
If his leg hadn’t almost busted off in 2014, Smith might be in Afghanistan or Iran listening to radio chatter in Farsi. Instead, he’s a married man getting ready for dove season, looking toward a career in helping kids, with a plan to run for office again in 2024.
His knee still hurts, though.
“It’ll plague me for the rest of my life,” Smith said.