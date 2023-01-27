 Skip to main content
Food truck approvals on the back burner

Oxford moratorium gives officials chance to review their placement

OXFORD — There has been a major influx of mobile food trucks in the city recently, even one that specializes in seafood.

Mayor Alton Craft says it is time to slow the wagons and take a closer look at the phenomenon of these popular portable food prep places.

Staff Writer Brian Graves: 256-236-1551.