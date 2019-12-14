Food ministry feeds hundreds in Oxford

OXFORD — Best friends Toni Boshell and Marion Lewis, both raising grandchildren, said they are hoping to move from the “awful” trailer park where they reside in Lincoln.
“We just had a killing at the beginning of the road on the seventh of this month,” Boshell said. “We’re trying to get our kids and grandkids out of it.”
While the two women face several financial hurdles, they said, groups such as the Bless-N-Basket Food Ministry make achieving that move a little bit easier.
“When you’re raising your grandkids, every little bit you can get helps,” Lewis said.
Brandy Mitchell, who founded Bless-N-Basket with Tony, her husband, said they don’t ask any questions — they just give a box of food to anyone who comes to them and says they’re hungry.
She said Saturday was the first time Bless-N-Basket served at the Oxford Civic Center. Hundreds of people gathered at noon in the civic center’s gymnasium, each expecting a box of food after a church service.
“This is about loving people the way Jesus did,” Mitchell said. “When you begin loving on people and show kindness and not expect anything in return, it changes our community. There’s a shift in the atmosphere, and we just want to see different areas and communities being loved back to life.”
Several of those who received food said they’ve come back to the ministry each month Some have ended up volunteering for the ministry.
Beth Land, of Jacksonville, said she first got food from the ministry after experiencing financial hardships.
“I didn’t have enough money to buy food and my sister told me about them,” Land said.
She said her finances are now better. This time, she said, she’s volunteering and not taking any food for herself.
“I don’t want to take food from anyone that needs it more than I do,” Land said.
Christie Burchfield, of Lincoln, said she’s raising a daughter with autism. Because of that, Burchfield said, things can be pricier. Like Land, she said, she has both received food and volunteered with the ministry.
“It’s really a great ministry,” Burchfield said. “They reach out to others outside the walls of the church.”
Mitchell said the couple started the ministry a year-and-a-half ago at their Lincoln home, where about 15 people came to be fed.
Since then, Mitchell said, the ministry has met once a month to give out free food to those in need. Mitchell the ministry’s continuous growth has caused it to meet at several different locations.
“Last month, we had it at our church, New Hope, and we broke fire code and had parking issues,” Mitchell said.
Tony Mitchell said people aren’t just physically fed by the ministry, but spiritually and emotionally as well.
“We had one month where a lady came, and I was carrying her box of food out for her,” Tony Mitchell said. “She stopped and asked for a hug… She said someone had given her a hug when she walked in the door, and she needed the hug and the love more than the food.”
As the ministry grows, Mitchell said, it will need more partners and more volunteers to continue. She said anyone who “feels led” to volunteer is welcome.