Oxford voters head to the polls Tuesday to consider a measure that would allow Sunday alcohol sales. Here are a few things to know as the vote approaches.
How do I vote? What’s on the ballot? Registered voters who are Oxford residents can cast ballots. There are six polling locations: Bynum Community Center, Betta View Hills Church of Christ, Oxford Lake Park Civic Center, Oxford Cheaha Club House, Friendship Community Center and Oxford Public Library.
The question on the ballot is whether the Oxford City Council will be allowed to permit sale of alcohol on Sundays. A “yes” vote wouldn’t make Sunday sales legal, but would allow the council to do so. A “no” vote would keep the current Sunday-sales ban.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Why are we voting on this in 2019? Arguably, this is part of a story that starts in 1933, when nationwide Prohibition was repealed. The 21st Amendment didn’t require states to legalize alcohol, and Alabama has spent the past 86 years mulling exactly how much legalization it wants.
Several areas of the state still completely ban alcohol sales. Clay County was the last county in the state to be completely dry; since 2016 people have been able to buy drinks in both Ashland and Lineville.
Calhoun County’s governments ended most of their Prohibition-era restrictions in a series of votes the 1960s and 1970s. A wave of similar votes in the past decade has ended most cities’ bans on Sunday alcohol sales.
What else is illegal on Sunday? That’s about it. Broader “blue laws” once prohibited businesses from opening on Sunday, but most Alabama governments eliminated those laws in the 1980s. In Calhoun County, if The Star’s coverage is any indication, opposition to blue laws grew largely because they were inconsistently enforced. Some stores ignored them and some stores flip-flopped on the issue: In an account from the Dec. 20, 1982, edition of The Star, confused Christmas shoppers crowded at the entrance to the Jacksonville Wal-Mart, unexpectedly closed on a Sunday just before the holiday.
Will Sunday drinking make driving more dangerous? Proponents of the Sunday sales ban say it keeps some drunk drivers off the road for at least one day of the week. Proponents of legal Sunday sales often counter that people who want to drink on Sunday will simply by their alcohol beforehand. But what does the data say?
Locally, it’s hard to tell. Five years of data from the state’s traffic crash database (safety.aladata.com) show that Sunday is the top day for DUI crashes in Anniston, where Sunday sales are legal, with Saturday the second-highest day for crashes. For Oxford, the numbers are reversed, with Saturday the top day.
But bars typically close at 2 a.m., which means Saturday night revelers would be hitting the streets in the wee hours of Sunday morning. It’s also worth noting that the DUI numbers include people who crash while under the influence of illegal drugs.
Will it bring the city more money? It seems logical that selling alcohol on more days would lead to selling more alcohol — a boon to bar owners and convenience stores. But it’s not clear that the economy gets that much of a bump with those Sunday beer sales. Cory Salley, Anniston’s chief financial officer, said the city didn’t see a clear change in alcohol-related tax revenue after the city legalized Sunday sales in 2013.
The year before sales were legalized, the city picked up $52,500 in liquor-specific taxes, only to see those taxes drop to $47,000 the year after legalization. That revenue has risen and dropped in the years since.
“It’s been pretty inconsistent,” he said.