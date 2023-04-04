Fitness court opens at Choccolocco Park

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
Oxford police officer Matthew Cheek demonstrates an exercise a the new fitness court. A Fitness Court, in partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, the city of Oxford and National Fitness Campaign, opened on Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Choccolocco Park.
OXFORD — A new workout center in Oxford opened Tuesday morning, and the only thing you need to take there is your own body.
The “fitness court” at Choccolocco Park lets people use their own body weight to get a complete workout using seven exercise stations.
Located adjacent to the traffic circle at the park’s entrance, the exercise center is a partnership between Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, the city of Oxford and the National Fitness Campaign. During a ribbon-cutting ceremony a crowd of about 50 heard from city officials, a BCBS spokeswoman, and the CEO of Alabama Specialty Projects, which constructed the park.
Oxford Mayor Alton Craft thanked everyone in attendance along with the council and the mayor’s staff.
“This is going to be a remarkable park,” the mayor said.
Don Hudson, Oxford parks and recreation director, said the park is unique and appropriate for this area.
“At Choccolocco Park we like to say that we do things that no other parks can do and we have done that and we intend to do that forever,” Hudson said.
“We have a lot of people that come to Choccolocco park that aren't ball players, they’re involved in different events and this is just something different that they can participate in,” he said.
Sophie Martin, director of corporate communications and community relations at BCBS, said was elated with the project.
“We are so honored with all of you, I cannot even tell you what this has been, the partnership with the city of Oxford,” Martin said.
Martin said she wants everyone to enjoy the free facility.
“You just couldn't pick a better spot in a more beautiful city,” she said.
“Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is honored to be a part of this initiative,” Martin said.
Timothy Johnson, CEO of Alabama Specialty Projects, said his company has built several other similar courts in the state for BCBS.
“What I love the most is the heart that goes behind what they were asking us to do,” Johnson said.
Johnson said he employs a lot of rehab people, people who have been incarcerated and people who have endured tragic circumstances in their lives.
The fitness court consists of seven zones offering different workouts at each zone that trains a different part of the body. An app can be downloaded that acts as a coach-in-your-pocket and enhances the outdoor gym. The fitness court is open to anyone over the age of 14.
After the ribbon cutting Oxford police officers and firefighters demonstrated the various workout stations to all in attendance.
Oxford police officer Matthew Cheek enjoyed the various stations at the fitness court.
“It’s pretty cool, you can get a good little circuit workout done here and it’s free to the public — it’s a good use of city money,” Cheek said.
Cheek said a good morning workout always makes a person feel better.
“Whatever your fitness level is you can make good use of this facility,” Cheek said.
The fitness court is open during park hours Monday-Sunday 5 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Staff writer Bill Wilson: 256-235-3562. On Twitter @bwilson_star.