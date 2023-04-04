 Skip to main content
Fitness court opens at Choccolocco Park

A Fitness Court, in partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, the city of Oxford and National Fitness Campaign, opened on Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Choccolocco Park.

 By Bill Wilson, Star Staff Writer, wwilson@annistonstar.com

OXFORD — A new workout center in Oxford opened Tuesday morning, and the only thing you need to take there is your own body.

The “fitness court” at Choccolocco Park lets people use their own body weight to get a complete workout using seven exercise stations.

Oxford police officer Matthew Cheek demonstrates an exercise a the new fitness court. A Fitness Court, in partnership with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, the city of Oxford and National Fitness Campaign, opened on Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Choccolocco Park.
