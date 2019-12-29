Fireworks sellers prepare for business boom

COLDWATER – Brian Autry may be the only person in the county who actually loses weight over the holiday break.
On Saturday, business was slow at BOGO Fireworks, Autry’s fireworks store on U.S. 78. Come Tuesday, the last day of the year, he expects to have so much business, he won’t be able to take a lunch break, and will be constantly on his feet.
“Last Fourth of July I lost 21 pounds,” said Autry, who’s been in the fireworks business for 16 years.
Autry sat quietly among the Happy Clown Bombs, Texas Rattlers and nine-shot “artillery” sets Saturday, awaiting the onslaught that is to come. Only a few people had visited his store by noon Saturday. But the “open” light was now on. Autry knows they’ll come.
“We do almost all of our business on three days of the year,” Autry said. “The third and fourth day of July and Dec. 31.”
Welcome to the fireworks business. You have to go to a biology class to find a game quite like it. Many fireworks stands sit shuttered most of the year, silent cocoons of commerce. When they open, it’s a locust-like feeding frenzy. There’s much money to be made, but over only a very short time.
And like a biological process, its success is often more tied to nature than it is to traditional economic indicators. Rain on New Years Eve can ruin sales, no matter how well the economy’s doing.
“Last New Years, we had rain and wind blowing in the store, and it shut us down for a while,” said Jeff Prichard, who sells fireworks from a bright yellow building on U.S. 431 in Saks.
To hear vendors tell it, New Year’s fireworks are largely an impulse buy. Moreso than on Independence Day, sellers say, customers come in at the last minute. If it’s too wet to launch or too cloudy to see the blasts, customers stay away.
Most of the product comes from China, Autry said, but so far the trade war hasn’t blown up his prices. He’s hoping that U.S.-China trade talks will keep tariffs away for next year’s season as well.
Other economic ups and downs don’t seem to shake the industry, either. Autry said his sales grew even during the recession a decade ago. Maybe some folks cut down on their fireworks budgets, he said. But others, who would have opted for more expensive holiday trips, may have opted to buy fireworks instead.
“It’s been fairly consistent,” said Brady Vance, who runs another Autry-owned BOGO Fireworks outlet just down U.S. 78 from Autry’s Coldwater shop. “I expect it will grow every year.”
Vance, a special education teacher, drives down from Owensboro, Ky. every year to work the fireworks stand for Autry. After marrying into the family — Vance’s wife is Autry’s niece — he answered the call to help bag fireworks during the rush. Ten years later, he’s still at it.
“I’ve got a break, and it’s nice to have some extra money,” he said. Autry, a former baseball coach, got into the business the same way, working at a fireworks stand at the request of a family member.
Prichard, at the Saks store, said the New Year’s rush is never quite as big as Independence Day.
“It’s hard to sell anything after Christmas,” he said.
But the mood will be different as New Year’s Day approaches. Until then, Prichard is mostly waiting. He said Saturday that he’d had only two customers since opening his shop this weekend. But he has to be open so last-minute shoppers will know where to go.
“You can’t sell anything if you’re closed,” he said.