Firefighters respond to grease fire at Logan's in Oxford

The Logan’s Roadhouse restaurant in Oxford was in flames Wednesday morning after a grease fire got out of hand, according to officials.
According to Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sparks, the fire department got a call around 10:33 a.m.
Logan’s staff were preparing for the upcoming dinner shift when a buildup of grease in the restaurant’s hood ventilation system caught fire from a different grease fire, causing the whole system to ignite.
The restaurant, located on Hamric Drive south of Quintard Mall, suffered heavy smoke damage in addition to the damage to the hood system, according to Sparks. He said the system would need to be repaired and serviced, as well as the restaurant cleaned of smoke before it could reopen — which may take a few days to a week depending on how quickly it can get those problems addressed.
The restaurant was empty of patrons, but had employees in the building at the time of the fire. Sparks said despite the extent of the damage to the building, no one was injured.