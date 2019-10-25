Oxford police and firefighters were called Friday afternoon to U.S. 78 after, they said, a man fell out of a car.
Oxford fire Chief Gary Sparks said firefighters arrived around 4:45 p.m. at the scene to find a man lying on the side of the road.
Sparks said authorities discovered that the man had fallen out of a moving car, but he did not know how. Sparks said the man was injured.
According to Sparks, Oxford EMS was driving the man to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for treatment of his injuries.
Sparks said the man was not flown to the hospital by helicopter due to the weather.
At around 5 p.m., two Oxford police officers were surveying a spot on the side of U.S. 78 where what appeared to be clothing or towels lay, while another spoke to a woman several yards away.
Sparks said Oxford police are investigating the incident. An attempt to reach Oxford police for additional comment was unsuccessful.