Faith Christian, Arts Council mark veteran memorials with flags

OXFORD — Sophomores from Faith Christian School set out Thursday morning to help clean trails at Cheaha State Park.
They made a stop along the way at Oxford’s Freedom Park to do one other important act of public service on this special weekend — an act of remembrance for those who served America in uniform.
The Oxford Arts Council had purchased flags to be placed at each granite marker embedded in the park’s grounds representing an area veteran’s life and service.
The FCS students took on the civic duty of respectfully placing those flags where they could stand to salute those remembered by the markers.
FCS teacher Vic Minish led the students in prayers worded for specific branches of the military before the work began.
“Stretch forth we pray your almighty arms to strengthen and protect the soldiers of our country,” Minish prayed. “Support them in the day and night. Keep them safe from all evil.”
Oxford Arts Council member Greg Turner thanked the students for their willingness to help with the flag project.
“We are proud that our city moved this tribute to our veterans to a more prominent place where it can be seen day and night,” Turner said.
He explained the markers were purchased by veterans’ family members in honor of their loved ones after their passing.
“This place is very special,” Turner told the students.