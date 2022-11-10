 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Faith Christian, Arts Council mark veteran memorials with flags

grave event

Sophomores from Faith Christian School places flags donated by the Oxford Arts Council at the veterans’ memorial markers at Oxford’s Freedom Park. 

 Brian Graves / The Anniston Star

OXFORD — Sophomores from Faith Christian School set out Thursday morning to help clean trails at Cheaha State Park.

They made a stop along the way at Oxford’s Freedom Park to do one other important act of public service on this special weekend — an act of remembrance for those who served America in uniform.