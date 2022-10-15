Etowah Youth Orchestra bringing area talents to OPAC

GADSDEN – Talented young musicians from around the world made the Oxford Performing Arts Center home in August when it hosted the Rubato International Piano Competition.
The venue will again play host to another group of talented young musicians over the next several months and they are from OPAC’s own east central Alabama backyard.
The Etowah Youth Orchestra will present three concerts — Fall Formal, Rock and Roll Christmas and Spring Formal — at OPAC beginning Nov. 10 with a concert exploring works of classical and art music, theater music and film music with themes of conflict and resolution. Through musical selections, the Ensembles will delve into themes of war and peace, good over evil, tension and release and more.
EYO music director and conductor Mike Gagliardo, who is also conductor of the Gadsden Symphony Orchestra, said many of the students who are selected to be a part of the orchestra have the talent to play more than one instrument and at a level above what might normally be expected of the age group.
“There are two separate music libraries for the symphony and the EYO, but that does not mean they are separate when music is chosen for the EYO,” Gagliardo said. “These students are not given training wheels.”
While the EYO was founded to complement the strings program in the Gadsden City Schools more than three decades ago, Gagliardo said its alumni have come from many of the regions’ counties, including Calhoun, Cleburne, Cherokee, St. Clair, and the opportunity remains open for aspiring musicians throughout the northeast Alabama area.
“We are very much a regional orchestra,” he said. “And the design of the program is for students who want a little bit more.”
Gagliardo said the program does not exist without two things: local school band and orchestra programs and area private music teachers.
“We have three separate ensembles and the number of auditions is hard to gauge right now as we are coming out of COVID, but in a good year we have 60 to 70 auditioning,” Gagliardo said. “The numbers are small now, but they are moving back up which is a nice thing to see. Even better, it’s nice to see the quality has never diminished. We have an extremely versatile group of musicians from front to back.”
Gagliardo said the EYO played different outdoor venues that were available through the pandemic “to preserve some sense of normalcy,” but had been searching for a venue once the pandemic had receded.
“Add to that the maintenance situation at Gadsden State’s Wallace Hall where we normally performed, we became an orchestra in search of a venue,” he said. “There have been some performances in there, but it just doesn’t work for an orchestra. After two seasons of constant rescheduling, going from Plan A to B to C to D, I asked our executive director for permission to explore the possibility of going to OPAC.”
“We know and understand the relationship we have to the community here [in Gadsden]. There is tremendous community support here for what we do,” Gagliardo said. “But the orchestra members, parents and audience all deserve the opportunity to hear and experience this orchestra in a facility of the caliber of OPAC.”
OPAC director John Longshore said the welcome for the EYO to the Oxford venue is a warm one with hopes of an exciting future ahead for the new partnership.
“We leapt at the chance to host the EYO,” Longshore said. “It was an absolute no-brainer.”
Longshore was able to welcome the EYO members to the OPAC family of performers during a visit to a recent rehearsal.
“You guys are part of something very, very special and not normally found in cities or counties this size,” Longshore told the young musicians. “We at OPAC want to roll out the red carpet for you and make sure you have an excellent experience.”
Longshore announced all the EYO members are being treated to complimentary tickets for the Atlanta Pops Orchestra’s Halloween-themed concert at OPAC on Oct. 30.
General admission tickets for the EYO’s first OPAC performance at 7 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10 are now available at the OPAC box office or online at opac.org. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, $10 for students K-college and $5 for kids.