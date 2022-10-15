 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Etowah Youth Orchestra bringing area talents to OPAC

Orchestra kids

OPAC director John Longshore speaks to the members of the Etowah Youth Orchestra during a recent rehearsal. EYO music director Mike Gagliardo watches from behind. 

 Brian Graves / The Anniston Star

GADSDEN – Talented young musicians from around the world made the Oxford Performing Arts Center home in August when it hosted the Rubato International Piano Competition.

The venue will again play host to another group of talented young musicians over the next several months and they are from OPAC’s own east central Alabama backyard.