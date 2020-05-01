Entertainment complex, mall updates still on track in Oxford

Many of Oxford’s major property developments are still underway in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic, project leads said Thursday.
The founders of Big Time Entertainment broke ground on the project in late January, the first step toward opening a massive entertainment complex just off Interstate 20’s Exit 185, across from Wal-Mart and Chick-fil-A on Alabama 21, that would include anything from go-kart racing to bowling, laser tag and batting cages. Though the coronavirus outbreak hit just two months later, developer Stan Bush said that even now, work is still moving forward at a fair pace, with minor delays.
First reached by phone Thursday morning, Bush noted that he was at the site with fellow Big Time founders, along with Alabama Power representatives, to look at infrastructure. Since the groundbreaking, two concrete pads have been built, he said, and he’s negotiating with contractors for the construction of buildings. The ground at the site appeared to have already been leveled that morning.
“The process has probably slowed down somewhat, because of what we’re dealing with in the environment, but we’re still shooting to stay on schedule,” Bush said.
The complex was initially expected to open in November, Bush said, but the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 made it difficult to say if the date would hold true. Construction will likely finish on time, he said; the issue will be whether people are allowed — and ready — to go out for entertainment.
“It just depends on how things are going, but we’re still shooting for the end of this year,” Bush said. “I think people will be ready to get back out and back to fun activities, so we’re looking forward to opening it up.”
Meanwhile, work continues at the Quintard Mall, which began renovations last year after Georgia-based Hull Property Group purchased the shopping mall. Updates so far have included new lighting, new seats at Amstar Cinemas and new branding throughout the interior, as well as demolition of the former Sears building. More entrances have been planned, as well as some outward-facing stores, meant to provide a more open, accessible shopping center.
Jim Hull, owner of the property group, said that work has already started on a new entrance to the movie theater, which will eventually feature movie placards and signage across the outer wall, and what he called “pedestrian-level lighting.” The facade is already complete, he said, and a new sidewalk should be installed soon.
“We’re being a good steward of the property and investing in the property, which is going to serve us well as we come through this COVID crisis on the other side of it,” Hull said.
Finding new tenants to fill empty spaces at the mall is another item on the property group’s agenda, he said, though Hull intends to be “disciplined” about the businesses allowed into the mall, hoping to ensure that they provide quality goods and services, but also a good presentation.
“I think we’ve got a wonderful property, in a wonderful location, and we like the community,” Hull said. “There’s an old saying: ‘There’s no bad property, just bad ownership.’ We think we’re a good steward of the property.”