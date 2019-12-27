You are the owner of this article.
Dump truck overturns in Coldwater

An accident involving a dump truck hauling gravel on U.S. 78 in Oxford had traffic blocked for a short time Friday afternoon.

 (Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star)

Authorities closed a lane of U.S. 78 in Oxford on Friday after a dump truck overturned.

Oxford fire Chief Gary Sparks said firefighters were called at 1:52 p.m. after the dump truck overturned in the eastbound lane of U.S. 78, just east of a Dollar General.

Capt. Chad Gilchrist said the truck was carrying gravel. Gilchrist said he knew of no fatalities or injuries.

Around 3:30 p.m., the truck had been pushed upright and attached to a tow truck. Around 4 p.m., crews were sweeping gravel from the road.

Contact Staff Writer Mia Kortright at 256-235-3563.

