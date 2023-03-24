 Skip to main content
Drug prevention group to host new ‘Barbers against bullets’ initiative

Talladega haircut

Christian Hutchinson gives a haircut to a young man at his shop, More Than Just Cutz in Talladega.

 Courtesy photo

The Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention will gather area barbers together next month to talk about how they can contribute solutions to the problems of substance misuse and gun violence, and how the two are related.

Called Barbers Against Bullets, the collaborative effort kicks off April 3 at 11 a.m. at Oxford Civic Center. Barbers from both Calhoun and Talladega counties are included in the new initiative.

Anniston haircut

Thomas ‘Pooh’ Simmerman gives a haircut to a young man at his shop, Pooh’s Barbershop in Anniston.

