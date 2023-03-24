Drug prevention group to host new ‘Barbers against bullets’ initiative

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
The Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention will gather area barbers together next month to talk about how they can contribute solutions to the problems of substance misuse and gun violence, and how the two are related.
Called Barbers Against Bullets, the collaborative effort kicks off April 3 at 11 a.m. at Oxford Civic Center. Barbers from both Calhoun and Talladega counties are included in the new initiative.
ASAP’s director, Seyram Selase, said the organization recently conducted community surveys for public feedback on what the group could do to better address the issue of gun violence and substance misuse in the area.
“Out of all of those responses that we received, one of the most innovative and creative ideas was, ‘Hey, what about getting barbers involved?’” Selase said. “Oftentimes, the young men that are participating in substance misuse and gun violence, they’re still going to get their hair cut.”
In the community, Selase said, barbers have a major influence on what goes on with the young men they service. Often these barbers will stay with the same customers from boyhood until they are grown, forming a familial bond with them.
“Barbers are sometimes surrogate fathers for young men that don’t have fathers. The young men are asking the barbers advice and things of that nature. They are just a true pillar in the community,” Selase said.
Selase said the goal is to create a partnership with the barbers in the community to have them collectively think up ways to take an active stance.
“The idea is that if the barbers get involved and help take an active stance against gun violence and substance misuse, then we can really see our community start to change,” Selase said.
The initial meeting on April 3 will host the barbers and have a discussion about creating new events where free haircuts are given and these young men are being mentored.
According to the initiative’s mission statement, “Barbers Against Bullets (BAB) is dedicated to utilizing the influence of barbers to address the root causes of gun violence and substance misuse in our communities. We aim to empower and educate barbers to become agents of change, providing them with the tools and resources needed to engage in meaningful conversations with their customers and help steer them towards a path of positivity and growth.”
For more information about this event and others, go to asaprev.com.
Staff Writer Ashley Morrison: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @AshMorrison1105.