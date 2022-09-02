 Skip to main content
Dr. Mohamad Eloubeidi, gastroenterologist, opens new office in Oxford

Doctor doctor

Dr. Mohamad Eloubeidi is surrounded by family, staff, friends, and officials from RMC and the city of Oxford as he cuts the ribbon on the new offices of Eloubeidi Gastroenterology and Associates located at 912 Snow Street Wednesday afternoon.

 Brian Graves / The Anniston Star

OXFORD — Dr. Mohamad Eloubeidi was all smiles Wednesday afternoon as he hosted a crowded open house celebrating the new location of his practice in Oxford.

Eloubeidi Gastroenterology and Associates is now located at 912 Snow Street and Eloubeidi was effusive in praise of those who helped make the improved and enlarged space a reality for both his staff and patients.