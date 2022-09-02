Dr. Mohamad Eloubeidi, gastroenterologist, opens new office in Oxford

OXFORD — Dr. Mohamad Eloubeidi was all smiles Wednesday afternoon as he hosted a crowded open house celebrating the new location of his practice in Oxford.
Eloubeidi Gastroenterology and Associates is now located at 912 Snow Street and Eloubeidi was effusive in praise of those who helped make the improved and enlarged space a reality for both his staff and patients.
Eloubeidi, a native of Lebanon, was named a member of the RMC Foundation Board in 2020.
He told The Anniston Star after his appointment to the board that he hoped to help raise funds for a “digestive disease center of excellence” to enhance the hospital’s diagnosing capabilities.
“I actually was not planning on having this office,” Eloubeidi said Wednesday, “but I’m very fortunate I was able to get it because we were running out of space in the old office and people were standing when they came to the waiting area.”
“We were very excited we were able to acquire the space to be able to better serve our patients,” he told those in attendance. “And, I am particularly grateful for all of you who came today.”
Eloubeidi thanked his family and staff “for your support and being here.”
He also noted the attendance of officials from the city of Oxford and “some of my patients who have become my friends” expressing his gratitude for their support “so we can really serve the people we love on a day-to-day basis.”
“I am very grateful to all of you,” Eloubeidi said.
Mayor Alton Craft said Eloubeidi was originally introduced to him as a “forward, outside of the box thinker.”
“That’s exactly what he is and we really appreciate him coming to Oxford,” Craft said. “It’s going to be a great relationship. We are going to be your partner. We are going to be there whenever you need us to help you. And, I know you are already doing things to help our community. We appreciate you and your family coming.”