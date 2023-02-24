 Skip to main content
DeArmanville student appearing in Hallmark movie Sunday

Carlee Elston

Carlee Elston, DeArmanville third-grader, gets ‘made up’ for her next scene in a Hallmark movie airing Sunday.

OXFORD Viewers of the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Channel on Sunday might see a familiar face — especially if they attend DeArmanville Elementary School.

Carlee Elston, a DeArmanville third-grader, will appear Sunday, Feb. 26, in the movie “A Nashville Legacy” airing at 6 p.m. CT on the channel.

