DeArmanville student appearing in Hallmark movie Sunday

OXFORD — Viewers of the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Channel on Sunday might see a familiar face — especially if they attend DeArmanville Elementary School.
Carlee Elston, a DeArmanville third-grader, will appear Sunday, Feb. 26, in the movie “A Nashville Legacy” airing at 6 p.m. CT on the channel.
The movie follows Naima and Damian as they meet and begin to get close to each other, sharing their love for music and their desire to leave their respective marks on the world.
The movie was filmed in December in Birmingham.
Carlee portrays Naima as a young girl, and a great spot to catch her in action will be the scene when she's dancing in a house.
Carlee returned recently from filming another movie, “Blended Christmas,” in which she has a supporting role.
During breaks, when she's not working with her on-set tutor, she enjoys sampling new foods at craft services and participating in activities like indoor rock climbing with the other young actors.
Carlee said the downside to being on set is having to miss school.
“I like school,” Carlee said.
That comment makes the hearts of Principal Amy Copeland, Assistant Principal Kelley Williams and teacher Megan Caron melt.
“To say we are proud of Carlee is an understatement,” Caron said. “She has worked diligently this year juggling her schoolwork, her acting career, participating in Girl Scouts, being a part of our gifted program and competing on a competitive cheer squad. It is exciting to watch her career blossoming at such a young age. Carlee has proven that you are never too young to pursue your dreams.”
Carlee plans to continue to pursue acting. She began her career at the age of four when she was cast as a hair model for the brand Just for Me. A typical year has her working about two jobs, but recently, she has been booking about one job per month.
