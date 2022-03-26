DAR, Daughters of 1812 dedicate Oxford markers

“Daughters, we have come to this place to honor the memory of our ancestors whose valor we will never forget.”
Those words spoken Friday afternoon by U.S. Daughters of 1812 State First Vice President and Honorary Chapter President Judith Kennedy Arthur at Oxford’s Simmons Park set the mood and tone for the occasion to remember the heroes of the Revolutionary War by installing a new marker and rededicating one which has been in place more than 100 years.
The new marker, embedded in the Memorial Plaza at Simmons Park, honors General Andrew Jackson and the soldiers of Fort Strother.
The fort was located in St. Clair County and its approximate site was designated on the National Registry of Historic Places in 1972.
The marker rededicated by the U.S. Daughters of 1812 was originally installed as a public drinking fountain in 1918 by the Fort Strothers DAR at Simmons Park, which had previously been a wagon yard.
That marker also honors Jackson along with “the Tennessee patriots, the Alabama patriots and pioneers who served at Fort Strother.”
During the ceremony, Historic Oxford Main Street Director Hunter Gentry was given a special honor by Sonja Murray Randle, Chinnabee-Fort Strother DAR Chapter Regent for “his historical community service he has rendered to this city, this county and this state.”