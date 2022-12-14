 Skip to main content
CHOCCOLOCCO PARK

Council will consider pro women’s softball team proposal

New York sports executive makes pitch for new league

OXFORD — Oxford City Council has requested a written proposal that could make Choccolocco Park the home of a professional women’s fast pitch softball team.

Rick Schiffhauer, owner and president of Smash It Sports based in Rochester, N.Y., made a presentation to the council Tuesday night concerning the idea.